Feb 6 (Reuters) - Safe Orthopaedics SA :

* To begin being traded on Euronext Paris through IPO

* To raise about 9.56 million euros ($10.93 million) within IPO

* Offer price is 2.55 euros per share

* Total number of new shares issued is 3,750,641 (75 pct of initial offer)

* To be traded as of Feb. 10 under SAFOR code