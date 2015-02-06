FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lidds: US patent office grants patent and provides "Notice of Allowance" for another patent application
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 6, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lidds: US patent office grants patent and provides "Notice of Allowance" for another patent application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lidds AB :

* US patent office, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent and provided a “Notice of Allowance” for another patent application related to prostate cancer product Liproca Depot

* Notifications from USPTO relate to patent application 12/224,942 entitled “Bioresorbable Controlled-Release Composition” (Notice of Allowance) and patent application 11/910,162 entitled “Method for Treating Prostate Diseases Based on the Local Delivery of Active Substances ”(granted) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.