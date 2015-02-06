FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds says realignment as listed shipping company planned
February 6, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds says realignment as listed shipping company planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lloyd Fonds AG :

* Says realignment as a listed shipping company planned

* Established fund arranger with an investment volume of over 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to be converted into a shipping company

* Says offer to be submitted to single-ship entities for purchase of ships. Limited partners to become shareholder

* Says upon full acceptance of proposal, single ship entities worth 162 million euros will be transferred

* A mixed cash/non-cash equity issue for an amount of up to 79,683,716 euros with preemptive subscription rights for existing shareholders is planned at a subscription price of 3.54 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8730 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

