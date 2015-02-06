FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kiriacoulis transfers 21.76 pct of shares of K & G Mediterranean Marinas
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 6, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kiriacoulis transfers 21.76 pct of shares of K & G Mediterranean Marinas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping Sa

* Says transferred to D - Marine Investments Holding BV 2,693,573 shares of the company K & G Mediterranean Marinas Management S.A. of 1,00 euro par value each

* This corresponds to 21.76 percent of total number of shares, a total price of 5,230,000 euros

* Following this, the company holds 1,192,501 shares of the company K & G Mediterranean Marinas Management S.A.,a percentage of 9.63 of the total number of shares Source text: bit.ly/1Ih9wYi

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
