Feb 6 (Reuters) - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius:

* NASDAQ OMX Vilnius removes observation status for Anyksciu Vynas and Imoniu grupe Alita AB

* Observation status was removed due to fact that tender offer to buy up companies' shares has ended Source texts: bit.ly/1LUtbMO, bit.ly/18UjxKX

