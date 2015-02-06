BRIEF-Valartis Group expects lower group result for 2014

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Valartis Group AG :

* Is expecting a significantly lower group result for 2014

* Will post an overall group loss for financial year 2014, taking into consideration exceptional factors arising out of continued and discontinued operations

* Group result for 2014 is therefore expected to be significantly lower than for 2013 (group result for 2013: 0.4 million Swiss francs)

* Assets under management of continued operations rose in 2014 by 9 percent to 6.6 billion Swiss francs ($7.14 billion) (2013: 6.0 billion Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9248 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)