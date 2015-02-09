FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sika - takeover board initiates administrative proceeding
February 9, 2015 / 6:15 AM / in 3 years

BRIEF-Sika - takeover board initiates administrative proceeding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* Says takeover board initiates administrative proceeding

* Will examine request and proposals of Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH) and will comment thereon in due course in administrative proceeding

* Has been informed that SWH has submitted a request to Swiss takeover board

* SWH requests, takeover board determines that sale of shares in SWH by Burkard family to Saint-Gobain does not trigger a duty of Saint-Gobain to launch public tender offer to public shareholders of Sika Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

