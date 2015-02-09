FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Binckbank says FY adjusted net profit 57.5 mln euro
February 9, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Binckbank says FY adjusted net profit 57.5 mln euro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Binckbank Nv

* Binckbank N.V. : Binckbank year result 2014: adjusted net profit in FY14: 57.5 million euro (FY13: 55.2 million euro)

* Proposed final dividend for 2014: 0.31 euro per share (FY13: 0.26 euro)

* Alex asset management AUM FY14: 2.0 billion euro (FY13: 2.1 billion euro)

* Decision for distribution of capital above 200 million euro suspended

* Chairman of the executive board steps down as of Jan. 1 2015

* FY net interest income 28.5 million euros, up 3 percent

* Binckbank will not issue any detailed forecast

* Target for assets under management (3.5 billion euro) has, in view of disappointing results at Alex Asset Management in 2014, been deferred from 2015 to 2018

* Increasing number of complaints in recent months from customers stating that they have suffered losses through the Alex Asset Management product

* Has not received any material class or individual actions from customers for Alex Asset Management in 2014;

* Uncertain whether investigation by VEB and any potential class or individual legal measures resulting from this will have negative financial consequences for co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

