BRIEF-ALK-Abelló and bioCSL enter into a partnership for allergy
February 9, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ALK-Abelló and bioCSL enter into a partnership for allergy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Alk Abello A/S :

* ALK and bioCSL enter into a partnership for allergy

* Announce a partnership in Australia and New Zealand which grants bioCSL exclusive rights to promote and sell ALK’s slit-tablets

* Says this announcement does not impact ALK’s financial guidance for 2015

* Says the deal grants bioCSL exclusive rights to promote and sell ALK’s slit-tablets against house dust mite and grass pollen allergy, and ALK’s Jext adrenaline auto-injector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

