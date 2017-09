Feb 9 (Reuters) - CRCAM Normandie Seine SC :

* FY net income 107.5 million euros ($121.9 million), up 4 percent

* FY net banking income 404.5 million euros versus 397.5 million euros year ago

* Ratio Bale III as of Sept. 30, 2014 of 18.1 percent Source text: bit.ly/1M5bRF7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)