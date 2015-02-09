FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nutritional Holdings raises additional 5 mln rand via share issue
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 9, 2015

BRIEF-Nutritional Holdings raises additional 5 mln rand via share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nutritional Holdings Ltd

* Raised an additional R5 million by way of a general issue of shares for cash, which together with Philisani BEE subscription brings total cash raised to r15 million

* Fulfils board’s refunding requirement to fully implement company’s turnaround strategy

* Funds raised will be utilised in operations of company, but more specifically to purchase two new extrusion lines as well as automated packing machinery

* Remainder of funds will be utilised to bolster working capital to fund management’s anticipated increase in turnover levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:


