BRIEF-Nutritional Holdings raises additional 5 mln rand via share issue

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nutritional Holdings Ltd

* Raised an additional R5 million by way of a general issue of shares for cash, which together with Philisani BEE subscription brings total cash raised to r15 million

* Fulfils board’s refunding requirement to fully implement company’s turnaround strategy

* Funds raised will be utilised in operations of company, but more specifically to purchase two new extrusion lines as well as automated packing machinery

* Remainder of funds will be utilised to bolster working capital to fund management's anticipated increase in turnover levels