Feb 9 (Reuters) - Finecobank Banca Fineco SpA :

* FY 2014 net profit 150 million euros ($169.55 million), up 76 pct

* Dividend of 0.20 euros per share

* As of Dec. 31, 2014 CET1 ratio at 19.08 pct (transitional)