BRIEF-Kofax to apply for delisting of shares from London Stock Exchange
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kofax to apply for delisting of shares from London Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Kofax Ltd

* Announces notice regarding application for delisting of shares from london stock exchange

* Decided to apply for delisting to reduce on-going costs, simplify on-going administrative and regulatory requirements of company

* Delisting and cancellation of trading of shares on lse is expected on or around March 31, 2015

* Estimate that annual costs associated with maintaining listing on official list of LSE currently amount to at least $750,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

