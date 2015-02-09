BRIEF-Cello says HMRC review may include wider range of items

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cello Group Plc
* Received guidance from HMRC that scope of impending review may now include a wider range of items sold to Cello Signal’s charity clients than anticipated
* Detailed contracts and invoices have not yet been reviewed by HMRC
* Any backdated VAT assessment arising would be substantially contractually recoverable from clients should this be appropriate
* Estimates that maximum potential liability could now in theory be in excess of that indicated at time of pre-close trading update
* Intends to defend its historical position on this issue which it believes has been in line with received historical industry-wide practice
* Has received professional advice that broadening of scope of review proposed by HMRC is not appropriate and directly contradicts previous guidance