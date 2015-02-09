FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Village Main Reef says to place Cons Murch mine in provisional liquidation
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
February 9, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Village Main Reef says to place Cons Murch mine in provisional liquidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Village Main Reef Ltd :

* Notice of discontinuing of business rescue proceedings of Consmurch and the placing of the company under liquidation

* Clifford Maredi has been appointed by master of high court as a provisional liquidator

* Effective date of provisional liquidation is 5 February 2015.

* Directors of Cons Murch placed company under business rescue in terms of section 129 of Companies Act on 15 December 2014 after a transaction to sell company lapsed

* Placing Cons Murch in provisional liquidation will allow retention of mining rights owned by co

* Negotiated transaction to sell shares lapsed in December 2014 when stibium was unable to obtain funding

* Will also allow liquidators an opportunity to ensure safety of essential services employees and security of company assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

