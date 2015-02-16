FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MSI Bioscience acquires Jantar Development's 4,114,909 shares
February 16, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MSI Bioscience acquires Jantar Development's 4,114,909 shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Jantar Development SA :

* As a part of the reverse merger process, shareholders of MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. acquire 4,114,909 of the company’s series D shares for 2 zlotys per share

* In turn, the company will acquire 100 percent of MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. for 8.23 million zlotys ($2.3 million)

* MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. is affiliated with Verisante Technology Inc

Source text for Eikon: For further details on the merger please see:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.6646 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

