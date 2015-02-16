BRIEF-MSI Bioscience acquires Jantar Development's 4,114,909 shares

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Jantar Development SA :

* As a part of the reverse merger process, shareholders of MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. acquire 4,114,909 of the company’s series D shares for 2 zlotys per share

* In turn, the company will acquire 100 percent of MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. for 8.23 million zlotys ($2.3 million)

* MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. is affiliated with Verisante Technology Inc

