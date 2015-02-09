FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bilendi to acquire M3 Research, a company specialized in access panels
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 9, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bilendi to acquire M3 Research, a company specialized in access panels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bilendi SA :

* Announces the acquisition of M3 Research, a company specialized in access panels

* Deal for M3 Research is in line with target of doubling revenue of services for market research activity by 2016

* Sees FY 2014 revenue of 16.6 million euros ($18.8 million) including the M3 Research acquisition

* Sees FY 2014 revenue about 12.6 million euros with operating loss about 0.70 million euros

* Acquisition of M3 Research will be paid in cash and will be effective in a few weeks Source text: bit.ly/1A4uYvD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.