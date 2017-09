Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italeaf SpA :

* Says TerniEnergia board of directors approves business plan 2015-17 fast on the smart energy road

* Says TerniEnergia sees 2014 revenues of about 100 million euros ($113.44 million), net profit of about 6 million euros

* Says TerniEnergia sees revenues in three years of over 1.2 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)