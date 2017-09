Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gazprombank :

* Recommends that shareholders on March 12 approve company stock split

* Recommends splitting one 1,000 rouble ordinary share into 20 ordinary shares of 50 roubles each

* Following stock split will have 490,645,540 ordinary shares Source text: bit.ly/1xWVJea Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)