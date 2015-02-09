FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Link Mobility Group and Nets sign deal on payment services
February 9, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Link Mobility Group and Nets sign deal on payment services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Says the company’s subsidiary, Link Mobility AS, has signed an agreement with Nets Norway AS

* Says deal is valid for an initial period of 12 months, with automatic extensions until termination from any of parties

* Says through this agreement, Link Mobilitys operator payment solutions will be made available as a payment option for merchants using Netaxept in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

