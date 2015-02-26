FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Countrywide sees sluggishness in market ahead of elections
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Countrywide sees sluggishness in market ahead of elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc :

* Total income up 20 percent to 702.2 mln stg

* Group adjusted EBITDA margin now at highest ever level of 17 pct (2013: 15 pct)

* Announces extension to existing share repurchase programme with plans to spend up to an additional 20 million stg subject to market conditions

* Anticipate some sluggishness in market trends over first half of 2015 in lead up to election - Chairman

* Final dividend 10 pence per share

* Total dividend 24 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
