Feb 10 (Reuters) - Affecto Plc :

* 2014 preliminary net sales in 2014 were about 122.7 million euros ($139.10 million)

* Preliminary Q4 net sales were about 32.8 million euros

* 2014 preliminary operating profit before goodwill impairment was about 8.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)