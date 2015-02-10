FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nutreco announces conditional changes in supervisory Board
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 10, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nutreco announces conditional changes in supervisory Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Nutreco Nv

* Chinese competition authorities grant clearance with reference to offer conditions

* EGM discussed recommended public offer for Nutreco N.V. by SHV Investments Ltd

* Offeror is making good progress in obtaining regulatory clearance from competition authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ukraine

* Conditional resolutions passed will only take effect if and when settlement of SHV’s offer occurs

* Conditional changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
