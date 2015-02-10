BRIEF-Nutreco announces conditional changes in supervisory Board

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Nutreco Nv
* Chinese competition authorities grant clearance with reference to offer conditions
* EGM discussed recommended public offer for Nutreco N.V. by SHV Investments Ltd
* Offeror is making good progress in obtaining regulatory clearance from competition authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ukraine
* Conditional resolutions passed will only take effect if and when settlement of SHV’s offer occurs
* Conditional changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board