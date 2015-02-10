FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gemalto acquires Trüb AG's secure document business
February 10, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gemalto acquires Trüb AG's secure document business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gemalto :

* Gemalto acquires Trüb AG’s secure document business further strengthening its world leadership in digital identity programs for governments

* Announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire secure document business from Trüb AG

* Transaction will be immediately accretive to adjusted eps (EPS before purchase price allocation) upon completion

* Completed, acquisition will contribute to Gemalto revenues by approximately CHF 100 million ($108.37 million) on a full year basis

* Terms of transaction, which is expected to close in Q2 of 2015, were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 Swiss francs) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

