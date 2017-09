Feb 10 (Reuters) - Technopolis Oyj :

* Q4 EBITDA 21.9 million euros ($24.80 million) versus 16.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 41.4 million euros versus 34.7 million euros year ago

* Says board of directors proposes a 2014 dividend of 0.15 euros per share

* Expects its net sales and EBITDA in 2015 to be at the same level or slightly higher than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)