BRIEF-Axfood Q4 EBIT in line with expectations

* Axfood ab q4 operating profit 372 million sek versus mean forecast 373 million in reuters poll

* Axfood ab q4 sales 9,978 million sek versus mean forecast 9,832 million in reuters poll

* Axfood ab says the board proposes a dividend of sek 17 per share versus mean forecast sek 17.4

* The Board proposes a 4:1 stock split.

* Axfood says goal for 2015 is to exceed level of profit achieved in 2014

* Says that the market conditions for the food retail sector will remain stable, with continued high competition and food price inflation of 1%-2%