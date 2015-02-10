FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axfood Q4 EBIT in line with expectations
February 10, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Axfood Q4 EBIT in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Axfood ab q4 operating profit 372 million sek versus mean forecast 373 million in reuters poll

* Axfood ab q4 sales 9,978 million sek versus mean forecast 9,832 million in reuters poll

* Axfood ab says the board proposes a dividend of sek 17 per share versus mean forecast sek 17.4

* The Board proposes a 4:1 stock split.

* Axfood says goal for 2015 is to exceed level of profit achieved in 2014

* Says that the market conditions for the food retail sector will remain stable, with continued high competition and food price inflation of 1%-2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [AXFO.ST ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
