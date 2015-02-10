FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-4 SC - Panoptes Pharma concludes license agreement with Mediolanum for compound PP-001
February 10, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-4 SC - Panoptes Pharma concludes license agreement with Mediolanum for compound PP-001

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - 4SC AG :

* 4SC’s associated company Panoptes Pharma concludes license agreement with Mediolanum for compound PP-001 for inflammatory eye diseases

* Says under terms of agreement, Mediolanum will acquire marketing rights to Panoptes Pharma’s PP-001

* Says Mediolanum will have marketing rights over two main european countries, while panoptes will retain marketing rights in all other countries

* Says other terms of deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

