BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions enters into new hotel partnership with Motel One

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Fonciere des Regions SA :

* Via subsidiary Fonciere des Murs, announces acquisition of two Motel One hotels in Berlin-Mitte and at Frankfurt Airport, Germany

* Enters into new hotel partnership with Motel One with this sale & lease back transaction

* Acquisition represents 34 million euros ($38.5 million) investment, establishments are under 20-year fixed leases and have a total of 450 rooms Source text: bit.ly/1qVSlfL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)