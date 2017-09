Feb 10 (Reuters) - Guler Yatirim Holding :

* FY 2014 net profit of 4.4 million lira versus 1.5 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 EPS of 0.49 lira versus 0.17 lira year ago

* FY 2014 revenue from financial sector operations 32.4 million lira versus 28.3 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)