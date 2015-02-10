FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axis board recommends Canon bid of SEK 340/share
#Communications Equipment
February 10, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Axis board recommends Canon bid of SEK 340/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Axis Ab

* Says board of directors of axis has based on a financial short and mid-term perspective concluded to unanimously recommend that shareholders of axis accept public offer made by canon

* Says canon has today announced a public offer for a consideration of sek 340 in cash per share in company

* The total value of the Offer is approximately SEK 23.6 billion and represents a premium of approximately 49.8 percent compared to the closing price of SEK 226.9 for the Axis share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 9 February 2015

* The Offer will be adjusted for any dividend distributed by Axis made prior to the settlement of the Offer.

* The Board of Directors of Axis has proposed a dividend of SEK 6.00 per share with a record date on 25 March 2015 Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
