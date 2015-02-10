BRIEF-Beijer Ref posts 17 pct rise in Q4 operating profit

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Beijer Ref

* Q4 net sales amounted to sek 1,789.7m (1,589.2).

* Q4 operating profit amounted to sek 115.5m (98.9).

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 5.00 (4.75) per share

* “In some of the Group’s geographic segments, the (sale) increase was considerable”

* However, the individually largest market region, Southern Europe, has continuing difficulties in achieving the levels that prevailed prior to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the European financial crisis. Link to full report: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)