BRIEF-Umweltbank FY 2014 net income up 8.1 pct to 14.5 mln euros

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Umweltbank AG :

* FY 2014 net income increases by 8.1 pt to 14.5 million euros ($16.43 million)

* FY 2014 profit before tax increased by 10.0 pt to 44.1 million euros (previous year 40.1 million euros)

* FY 2014 interest and financial income rose by 7.8 pt to 51.1 million euros (prev. year 47.4 million euros)

* FY 2014 net commission income amounted to 5.7 million euros slightly above the previous year’s figure of 5.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)