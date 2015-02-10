FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swisslog Holding FY order intake rises to CHF 735.4 mln
February 10, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Swisslog Holding FY order intake rises to CHF 735.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Swisslog Holding AG :

* According to preliminary figures, stepped up its order intake and net sales significantly in fiscal year 2014

* FY EBIT went down 6.8 percent to 19.1 million Swiss francs ($20.7 million)

* FY order intake rose to 735.4 million Swiss francs (+4.9 pct, or +7.4 pct in constant currencies).

* Says FY net sales climbed 5.8 pct (+7.5 pct in constant currencies) to 669.6 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9224 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

