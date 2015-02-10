FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression sees sales for FY 2014 to be about 10 pct higher
February 10, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression sees sales for FY 2014 to be about 10 pct higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression AG :

* Says management is now expecting sales for fiscal year 2014 to be about 10 percent higher

* Decision by the Swiss National Bank will have an impact on Burckhardt Compression’s operating results for current fiscal year

* Maintains a positive outlook for fiscal year 2015

* Says FY 2014 operating profit and net income should be around the levels reported for the previous fiscal year

* Expects orders received in the current fiscal year to reach the level from the previous financial year

* Sees FY 2015 operating profit and net income margins to be considerably higher compared to the levels from the fiscal year 2014

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT margin to be near the middle of the long-term target range of 15 percent to 20 percent Source text - bit.ly/1KHNU36 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

