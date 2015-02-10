FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vastned Retail sees "significantly lower" distributable operating profit in 2015
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vastned Retail sees "significantly lower" distributable operating profit in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail Belgium Nv :

* Achievement of stated strategy to invest 65 pct of real estate portfolio in inner-city shops

* Gross dividend in 2014 rises to eur 2.72 per share (eur 2,65 for financial year 2013)

* Increase in occupancy rate in 2014 by 2.5 pct to 97.9 pct as at 31 december 2014 via leases and divestments in properties with a low occupancy rate

* Increase in fair value of existing real estate portfolio of 3 pct in 2014, mainly through stronger yields on prime locations in city centres of major cities

* Sees acquisitions being made in major cities having strong shopping districts in which an authentic shopping experience is possible

* Distributable operating profit is expected to be significantly lower in 2015 than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.