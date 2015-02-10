FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anite says Q3 trading was ahead of board expectations
February 10, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Anite says Q3 trading was ahead of board expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Anite Plc :

* Trading update

* Trading in what is traditionally a quiet Q3 has continued strong positive trends of latter part of first half

* Consistent with build-up of momentum in both of anite’s businesses that was reported at half year results in december 2014

* Overall trading in Q3 was ahead of board’s expectations, underpinning unchanged expectations for year as a whole

* Further good progress has been made with integration of xceed, acquired in october 2014, which has performed as expected in period

* Have entered seasonally important final trading quarter with a larger pipeline of sales opportunities than at same time last year and improved confidence in outlook for year as a whole - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

