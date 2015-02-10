BRIEF-Rovi says European health authorities start evaluation process for low-molecular-weight heparin

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Rovi :

* Says European health authorities start evaluation process for getting marketing authorization in Europe for low-molecular-weight heparin, biosimilar of enoxaparin

* It is expected that the duration of European registration process of the medicine can be extended from 5 months to 12 months

* Says to continue to update on the European evaluation process and on registration process of the drug to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)