BRIEF-Santam expects full-year HEPS between 35 pct to 45 pct
#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Santam expects full-year HEPS between 35 pct to 45 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd :

* Expects FY EPS and HEPS to be between 35 pct to 45 pct higher

* Group’s net underwriting margin is expected to be above 8 pct, exceeding long term target range of 4 pct to 6 pct

* Investment performance was in line with market, however investment returns were lower than 2013

* Solvency margin as at 31 December 2014 is expected to be marginally above upper end of targeted range of 35 pct to 45 pct of net premiums

* Headline earnings continue to be susceptible to inherent volatility of underwriting and investment activities

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
