Feb 10 (Reuters) - Reds Real Estate Development And Services SA :

* Announces lease deal of a 111 square meter commercial store in Smart Park in Spata with Malliaris Import Export SA

* Malliaris SA holds exclusive franchise right in Greece for global chain "Claire's", retail store of female accessories Source text: bit.ly/1zGhfsQ

