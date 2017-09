BRIEF-Nordjyske Bank 2014 net income up to DKK 88.2 million

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Nordjyske Bank A/S :

* FY net interest income 323.4 million Danish crowns ($49.06 million) versus 337.3 million crowns year ago

* FY loan losses 139.2 million crowns versus 129.3 million crowns year ago

* FY net income 88.2 million crowns versus 52.9 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend for 2014 of 3 crowns per share

* Says not taking into account possible merger with Nørresundby Bank, Nordjyske Bank sees core earnings before payment to Indskydergarantifonden, loan losses and value adjustments at 175 million - 200 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5924 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)