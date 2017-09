Feb 10 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings Plc

* Media speculation

* Board of company confirms that it received an approach regarding a possible offer for company by William Hill Plc

* No certainty, however, that any firm offer will be made nor as to terms on which any firm offer might be forthcoming Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)