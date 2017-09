Feb 10 (Reuters) - Pferdewetten.de AG :

* FY EBIT of about 1.46 million euros ($1.65 million), beats last forecast of 1.35 million euros

* FY reveue up 24 pct to 5.32 million euros

* FY net income up 12 pct to 1.17 million euros ($1 = 0.8842 euros)