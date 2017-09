Feb 10 (Reuters) - Akka Technologies SA :

* FY revenue 885.6 million euros ($1.0 billion), up 0.9 pct

* Q4 revenue up 1.2 pct to eur 234.7 million

* Sees medium-term objectives of revenue of 1.2 billion euros, operating income of 100 million euros, operating margin of between 8 pct and 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)