BRIEF-SFPI says FY EBIT to increase to 16.5 mln Swiss francs
#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SFPI says FY EBIT to increase to 16.5 mln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG :

* FY net profits excluding revaluation effects and latent taxes are forecasted to increase by 21.3 pct to 10.1 million Swiss francs ($10.91 million)

* FY EBIT forecasted to amount to 16.5 million Swiss francs(2013: 13.7 million Swiss francs)

* FY net profit (incl. revaluation effects and latent taxes) should be 10.5 million Swiss francs (2013: 8.6 million Swiss francs) Source text - bit.ly/1EVMaES Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

