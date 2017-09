Feb 10 (Reuters) - Easyvista SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 5.3 million euros ($6 million), up 19.4 percent

* Full year revenue is 19.4 million euros, up 32 percent

* Sees revenue of 75 million euros in 2019 Source text: bit.ly/1KERnkF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)