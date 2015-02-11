FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ING intends to pay minimum of 40 pct of annual net profits via dividends from 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ING intends to pay minimum of 40 pct of annual net profits via dividends from 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV

* ING Group : ING bank posts 2014 underlying net profit of eur 3,424 million; Dividends reinstated with eur 0.12 per ordinary share

* ING Bank full-year 2014 underlying net profit of eur 3,424 million, up 8.5 pct from full-year 2013

* Full-Year 2014 net result eur 1,251 million (eur 0.32 per share), including special items and insurance results

* Reinstates dividend payments on ordinary shares and will propose to pay eur 0.12 per share at AGM in May

* Board will recommend whether to return additional capital to shareholders dependent on financial, strategic and regulatory considerations

* ING intends to pay a minimum of 40 pct of ing group’s annual net profits to shareholders, through dividends, effective from 2015

* Full-Year underlying return on IFRS-EU equity rose to 9.9 pct and ING bank ended year with a fully-loaded cet1 ratio of 11.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.