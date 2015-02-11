BRIEF-Heineken sees decline in employee count in 2015

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Heineken Nv
* FY Group revenue grew 3.3% organically, with group revenue per HL up 1.4%
* FY group operating profit (BEIA) up 7.8% organically
* FY net profit (BEIA) of eur1,758 million, 14% higher organically
* Remain committed to our medium term margin guidance, underpinned by a continued focus on efficiency and further cost savings
* FY diluted EPS (BEIA) of eur3.05 (2013: eur2.75) including a 6 cent adverse currency impact
* “Confident that we will deliver further top and bottom line growth in year ahead”
* Proposed 2014 total dividend eur1.10 per share (2013: eur0.89), implying a 36% pay-out ratio (2013: 32%)
* FY Heineken premium volume +5.1% with growth across all regions
* Expects positive organic revenue growth in 2015 with volume growth at a more moderate level than 2014, and weighted towards H2
