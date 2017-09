Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ica Gruppen

* Ica gruppen q4 sales 23,180 million sek versus mean forecast 22,833 million in reuters poll

* Ica gruppen q4 operating profit excluding non-recurring items 1,081 million sek versus mean forecast 1,159 million in reuters poll

* Ica gruppen says the board proposes a dividend of sek 9.5 per share versus median forecast 9,50 sek in reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: