BRIEF-NN Group full-year operating result rises 20 pct
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NN Group full-year operating result rises 20 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - NN Group NV :

* 2014 operating result up 20 pct; strong capital position

* Dividend proposal: euro 0.57 per ordinary share, or euro 200 million in total, related to second half of 2014

* Net result improved to euro 197 million versus a net loss of euro 157 million in 4Q13

* New sales (APE) euro 264 million, down 8.0 pct from 4Q13; full-year 2014 sales up 12.9 pct to euro 1,315 million, both at constant currencies

* AUM at investment management increased to euro 186 billion driven by strong market performance

* NN Group businesses to be rebranded from ING to NN brand; expected rebranding expenses of approximately euro 135 million in total over 2015 and 2016

* Will propose a dividend at our annual general meeting in May of approximately 50 pct of net operating result of ongoing business for second half of 2014

* Reduction of euro 142 million in expenses in Netherlands, showing good progress towards our target of euro 200 million by 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
