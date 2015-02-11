FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Exact Holding says 98.23 pct of shares tendered to Eiger Acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Exact Holding NV :

* Acceptance of the offer for Exact at 98.23 percent of the shares

* Offeror will announce whether the offer will be declared unconditional on or before Feb. 13, 2015

* Eiger Acquisition BV and Exact Holding say shares have been tendered under the recommended public cash offer at 32.00 euros ($36) (cum dividend) per share

* Eiger Acquisition BV is a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary of certain funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (the "Offeror") Source text: bit.ly/1MbDBI4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

